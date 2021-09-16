Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

Shares of SAIC opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

