Science in Sport’s (SIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Science in Sport (LON:SIS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SIS opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Wednesday. Science in Sport has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £106.05 million and a P/E ratio of -60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.08.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

