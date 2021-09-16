Science in Sport’s (SIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Science in Sport (LON:SIS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.
Shares of SIS opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Wednesday. Science in Sport has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £106.05 million and a P/E ratio of -60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.08.
Science in Sport Company Profile
