Scotiabank Increases WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.60

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$3.60 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WLDBF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 321,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,777. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. WildBrain has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.00.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

