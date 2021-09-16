SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,073. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

