Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $123.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

