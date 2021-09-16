Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after buying an additional 109,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,612,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

