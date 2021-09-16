Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Abiomed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $355.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.25. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.