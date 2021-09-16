Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 477 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.70 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UGI. Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

