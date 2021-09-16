Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCTBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Securitas has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

