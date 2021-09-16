Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,510 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Perficient worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,776,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,178,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

