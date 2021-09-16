Sei Investments Co. Buys 585 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

