Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 123.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $110.07 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

