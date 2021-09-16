Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 41.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331,832 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 999,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 399,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

