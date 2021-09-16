Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 492.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $112,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

