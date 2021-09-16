Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Shares of RCL opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

