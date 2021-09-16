SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

