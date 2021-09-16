SES’s (SGBAF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGBAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SES has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. SES has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that SES will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

