Shard Price Up 13.6% This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Shard has a market cap of $3.80 million and $6,367.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,257,339 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,339 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

