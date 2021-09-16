Sharder (SS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $93,866.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

