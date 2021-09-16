Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.03 and a beta of 0.29. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $57.07 and a 12-month high of $79.55.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shiseido will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSDOY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

