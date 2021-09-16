ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $473,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,342,105. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

