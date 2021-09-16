Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Up 732.9% in August

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, a growth of 732.9% from the August 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SCPAF stock remained flat at $$1.81 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Get Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group alerts:

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.