Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Expands By 582.4%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 582.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARREF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.52.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

