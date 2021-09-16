Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Expands By 582.4%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 582.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ARREF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.52.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
