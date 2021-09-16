Short Interest in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Declines By 55.2%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 227,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BSMX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 14,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,153. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

