Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Decreases By 57.3%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 468,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 58,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,874. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.21. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,334,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,100. 56.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

