Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Decreases By 66.7%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CIADY stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.75. 453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $66.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

