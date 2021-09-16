Short Interest in Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Grows By 200.0%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CRAWA opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Research analysts predict that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

