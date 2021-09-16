Short Interest in Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Grows By 200.0%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of CRAWA opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.36.
Crawford United Company Profile
Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.
Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.