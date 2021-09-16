Short Interest in Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Expands By 950.0%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DVCR opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.78. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.27 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

