Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Decreases By 85.6%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the August 15th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

