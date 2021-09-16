Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Decreases By 85.6%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the August 15th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.
About Elkem ASA
