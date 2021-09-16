Short Interest in FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Increases By 177.1%

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 177.1% from the August 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FECOF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. FEC Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About FEC Resources
