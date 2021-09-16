Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Increases By 394.3%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 394.3% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,017,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HALB remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,425,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,020,689. Halberd has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

