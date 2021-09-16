Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Increases By 4,210.3%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, a growth of 4,210.3% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

HFRO opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 141.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 292.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 91.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

