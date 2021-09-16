Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Expands By 302.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 302.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISDX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $32.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,611 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

