Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Expands By 227.5%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 227.5% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NLSP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 1,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,391. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

