Short Interest in Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Decreases By 98.9%

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPHC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Nutra Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin.

