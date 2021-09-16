Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Declines By 72.8%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.40. 12,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,579. OMRON has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $107.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,876,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in OMRON by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

OMRNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

