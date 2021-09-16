Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Decreases By 93.3%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PCLOF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 28,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,068. PharmaCielo has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

