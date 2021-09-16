Short Interest in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Increases By 183.3%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

