Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Decreases By 80.0%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTEC opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,535,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.