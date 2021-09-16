Short Interest in Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Rises By 851.1%

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 851.1% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Real Goods Solar stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Real Goods Solar has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other.

