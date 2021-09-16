Short Interest in Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Rises By 2,033.3%

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 2,033.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ROSGQ stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Rosetta Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. provides therapeutic, diagnostic product development and medical research services. The company develops and commercializes new diagnostic tests based on various genomics markers, including DNA, microRNA and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, qPCR, microarrays, next generation sequencing and fluorescence in situ hybridization.

