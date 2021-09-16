Short Interest in Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Declines By 86.7%

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROIUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Route1 has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

About Route1

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

