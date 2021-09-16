Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Drops By 64.3%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE SRL traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,688. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Scully Royalty has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.