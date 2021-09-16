Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Decreases By 76.6%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SHCAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 5,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,210. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Sharp has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

