Short Interest in Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Expands By 280.0%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUFBY opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Thai Union Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.7921 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

