Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Grows By 478.0%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 478.0% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock remained flat at $$9.64 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,336. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.