Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Grows By 478.0%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 478.0% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock remained flat at $$9.64 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,336. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
