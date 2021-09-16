Short Interest in Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Drops By 53.5%

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Vantage Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The offshore driller reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 295.75%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Co engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

