Short Interest in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Declines By 87.2%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth $6,760,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $4,446,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $6,917,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCKA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,485. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

