Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.64

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.48, with a volume of 103303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.