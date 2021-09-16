Signature Chain Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $5,790.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 49.6% against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

